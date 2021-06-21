Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.51 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 488.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.38% of Surgery Partners worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

