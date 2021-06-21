Federated Hermes Inc. Has $39.27 Million Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.80% of Avidity Biosciences worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNA opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

