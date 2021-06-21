Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 886,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.70 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

