Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Federated Hermes worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 864,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 122.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FHI opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

