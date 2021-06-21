Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 721,355 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $35,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.57. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.