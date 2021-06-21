Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Grubhub worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 9.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Grubhub by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grubhub by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

