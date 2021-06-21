Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

