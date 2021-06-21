FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of FIGS opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

