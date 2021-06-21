Financial Contrast: Stellantis (STLA) and Its Rivals

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 920 2288 2603 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.90 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.18

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

