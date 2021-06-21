Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.70. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

