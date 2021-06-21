FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. FintruX Network has a market cap of $943,405.57 and approximately $395.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

FintruX Network

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

