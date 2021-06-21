First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,181,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 201,284 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 4.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,633,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 293,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578,145. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

