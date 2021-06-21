First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $418.75 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,212 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $418,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 492,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,229,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

