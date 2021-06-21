First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.49. The company had a trading volume of 109,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,325. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

