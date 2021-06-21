Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fiverr International by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVRR opened at $226.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -310.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

