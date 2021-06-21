Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 402,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

