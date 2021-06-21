Flamingo Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and $17.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00164337 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,929.67 or 0.99943301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

