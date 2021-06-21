Flora Growth Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 21st (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. Flora Growth had issued 3,333,333 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $16,666,665 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Flora Growth’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FLGC opened at $3.70 on Monday. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

