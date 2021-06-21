Forefront Analytics LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.84. 10,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

