Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

VRNA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,726. The stock has a market cap of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

