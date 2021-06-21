Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.00. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,997. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.