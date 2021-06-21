Forefront Analytics LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $506,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $542.19. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,618. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.