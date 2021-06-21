Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $740.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $233.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.58. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $238.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

