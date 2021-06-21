Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.21

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $239.09, with a volume of 5610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.66.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

