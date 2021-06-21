Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

FTF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

