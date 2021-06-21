Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
FTF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.