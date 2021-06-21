Frax Share Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00006031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,923,620 coins and its circulating supply is 14,792,425 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

