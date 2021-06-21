Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.60.

FRU stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,962. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

