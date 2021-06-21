Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €45.20 ($53.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.76. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

