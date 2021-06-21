Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $85.75. 701,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

