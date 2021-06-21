Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.70. 26,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.