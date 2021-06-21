Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Sells C$71,016.00 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$71,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at C$133,424.86.

Shares of TSE:FEC traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.20. 96,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEC. CIBC increased their price target on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

