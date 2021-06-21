FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

FSKR stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

