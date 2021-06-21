FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

