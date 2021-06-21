Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report sales of $194.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 9,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,493. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.