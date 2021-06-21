Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 896,215 shares.The stock last traded at $16.21 and had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulton Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.