Function X Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $842,647.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31,717.32 or 1.00274680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00064807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,969,342 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

