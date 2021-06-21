G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 17,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

