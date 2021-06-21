GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $198.37 and last traded at $200.18. Approximately 106,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,524,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.82.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.74 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.53.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

