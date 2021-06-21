GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce sales of $23.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $24.12 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $106.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.78 million and a P/E ratio of -21.28.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.