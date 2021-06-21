GAPS (GAP) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.61 or 0.99956299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

