Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 39.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $12,725.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,839,194 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

