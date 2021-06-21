Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

IT stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

