Gatechain Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00698835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00081277 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

