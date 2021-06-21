General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

