Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,774 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $226,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

