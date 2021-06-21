Geode Capital Management LLC Has $192.87 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $192,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

