Geode Capital Management LLC Has $202.22 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dell Technologies worth $202,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

