Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,213 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of ON Semiconductor worth $219,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

