GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.91 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $28.91 million and $791,195.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00007942 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

