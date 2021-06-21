Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 4,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

